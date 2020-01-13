All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|46
|27
|8
|11
|65
|154
|119
|Tampa Bay
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|162
|130
|Toronto
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|166
|153
|Florida
|45
|24
|16
|5
|53
|166
|152
|Buffalo
|46
|20
|19
|7
|47
|136
|147
|Montreal
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|143
|148
|Ottawa
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|121
|154
|Detroit
|46
|12
|31
|3
|27
|100
|175
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|46
|30
|11
|5
|65
|164
|138
|Pittsburgh
|45
|28
|12
|5
|61
|154
|122
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|27
|12
|4
|58
|122
|111
|Carolina
|45
|27
|16
|2
|56
|150
|123
|Philadelphia
|45
|23
|16
|6
|52
|140
|137
|Columbus
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|121
|124
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|21
|19
|4
|46
|146
|149
|New Jersey
|45
|17
|21
|7
|41
|120
|156
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|46
|29
|10
|7
|65
|148
|124
|Dallas
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|121
|107
|Colorado
|45
|25
|15
|5
|55
|162
|134
|Winnipeg
|46
|24
|18
|4
|52
|141
|140
|Nashville
|44
|21
|16
|7
|49
|150
|145
|Minnesota
|45
|20
|19
|6
|46
|135
|150
|Chicago
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|134
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|131
|139
|Arizona
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|136
|125
|Vancouver
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|155
|143
|Vegas
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|149
|145
|Edmonton
|47
|24
|18
|5
|53
|144
|148
|San Jose
|47
|21
|22
|4
|46
|126
|153
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|118
|146
|Anaheim
|45
|17
|23
|5
|39
|115
|143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1
Buffalo 5, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO
Florida 8, Toronto 4
New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.