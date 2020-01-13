All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119 Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130 Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153 Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152 Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147 Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148 Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154 Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138 Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111 Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123 Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137 Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124 N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149 New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124 Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107 Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134 Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140 Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145 Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150 Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139 Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125 Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143 Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145 Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148 San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146 Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO

Florida 8, Toronto 4

New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.