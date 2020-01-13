NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|46
|27
|8
|11
|65
|154
|119
|15-2-9
|12-6-2
|10-4-3
|Washington
|46
|30
|11
|5
|65
|164
|138
|13-5-4
|17-6-1
|6-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|45
|28
|12
|5
|61
|154
|122
|16-5-3
|12-7-2
|5-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|27
|12
|4
|58
|122
|111
|14-5-3
|13-7-1
|8-4-1
|Tampa Bay
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|162
|130
|14-7-2
|13-7-2
|16-2-0
|Carolina
|45
|27
|16
|2
|56
|150
|123
|15-8-0
|12-8-2
|4-8-1
|Toronto
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|166
|153
|11-5-6
|13-11-0
|7-6-1
|Florida
|45
|24
|16
|5
|53
|166
|152
|15-8-2
|9-8-3
|8-6-1
|Philadelphia
|45
|23
|16
|6
|52
|140
|137
|14-3-4
|9-13-2
|8-2-3
|Columbus
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|121
|124
|12-9-2
|10-7-6
|7-5-3
|Buffalo
|46
|20
|19
|7
|47
|136
|147
|13-6-3
|7-13-4
|8-9-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|21
|19
|4
|46
|146
|149
|12-8-2
|9-11-2
|8-3-0
|Montreal
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|143
|148
|8-11-4
|11-9-3
|5-9-2
|New Jersey
|45
|17
|21
|7
|41
|120
|156
|7-9-7
|10-12-0
|5-6-2
|Ottawa
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|121
|154
|11-7-3
|5-15-4
|6-7-4
|Detroit
|46
|12
|31
|3
|27
|100
|175
|8-15-1
|4-16-2
|5-10-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|46
|29
|10
|7
|65
|148
|124
|16-4-3
|13-6-4
|10-2-1
|Dallas
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|121
|107
|15-6-2
|11-9-2
|9-4-2
|Colorado
|45
|25
|15
|5
|55
|162
|134
|11-7-3
|14-8-2
|7-8-1
|Calgary
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|131
|139
|13-7-3
|12-10-2
|7-6-1
|Arizona
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|136
|125
|11-10-2
|14-8-3
|8-4-3
|Vancouver
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|155
|143
|14-5-3
|11-12-1
|8-5-1
|Vegas
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|149
|145
|14-10-3
|10-8-3
|11-5-2
|Edmonton
|47
|24
|18
|5
|53
|144
|148
|10-8-3
|14-10-2
|8-6-1
|Winnipeg
|46
|24
|18
|4
|52
|141
|140
|10-10-2
|14-8-2
|7-5-3
|Nashville
|44
|21
|16
|7
|49
|150
|145
|10-8-4
|11-8-3
|7-5-0
|Minnesota
|45
|20
|19
|6
|46
|135
|150
|11-5-4
|9-14-2
|4-8-1
|Chicago
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|134
|150
|11-11-3
|9-9-3
|5-7-2
|San Jose
|47
|21
|22
|4
|46
|126
|153
|13-11-1
|8-11-3
|8-7-1
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|118
|146
|11-10-1
|7-15-3
|7-11-1
|Anaheim
|45
|17
|23
|5
|39
|115
|143
|11-9-3
|6-14-2
|5-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1
Buffalo 5, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO
Florida 8, Toronto 4
New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.