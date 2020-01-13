BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has named two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week as Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, both aged 20.

The men were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening and pronounced dead shortly afterward. An investigation is under way.

An Air Force spokeswoman wasn't immediately able Monday to provide details about the the men's cause of death or their hometowns.

In a statement Sunday, the Air Force said Leaphart is survived by his father, Malik Muhammad, and mother, Pamela Leaphart. It said Whitehurst is survived by his father and mother, Davin and Maria Whitehurst.

Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, expressed his condolences to "the friends and families that have been affected by this tragedy.”