TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area (參山國家風景區) has had 12 of its facilities and businesses certified as Muslim friendly venues, in a bid to woo travelers from the Islamic world.

The Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area covers mountainous tourist attractions in both northern and central Taiwan. These include those in Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, and Nantou County.

Management from the scenic area have been working with the International Muslim Tourism Industry Development Association (IMTIDA) to promote Muslim-friendly practices in Taiwan. Measures include the installation of prayer rooms and Muslim-friendly bathrooms at visitor information centers, as well as certification for tea products as recommended souvenirs, reported Liberty Times.

The campaign, launched last year, has seen 12 places accredited by IMTIDA, including eight businesses and four visitor centers. The certified restaurants and accommodation providers include: Xie Xin Café (歇心茶樓), Laoliao Hostel (南庄老寮背包空間), Manchen B&B (漫晨旅店), Hakkagoods (好客在一起), Yanzitao Pottery Coffee B&B (燕子陶咖啡民宿), Magical Mushrooms Tribe (魔菇部落), Grand View Hotel (員林麗禧酒店), and Chun Gu Farm (春谷農場).