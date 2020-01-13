TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Newly-elected New Power Party (NPP) legislator-at-large and mother of a murdered child, Claire Wang (王婉諭), on Monday (Jan. 13) appeared at a police station to file charges against two online supporters of Kaohsiung mayor and former KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for cyberbullying.

At a press conference in front of the Neihu Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department, Wang said that after her election victory became official on Saturday (Jan. 11), many friends sent screenshots of menacing messages from Han fans posted on her Facebook page. She said the content contained many disturbing words, including threats of bodily harm.

Wang said she is suing two online Han fans, one of whom surnamed Wang (王) allegedly wrote, "it [election win] doesn't matter, he still has two more he can slash," reported Liberty Times. Another Han fan, surnamed Chen (陳), allegedly typed "There are two more who can be slashed, use [them] to make a lantern."

Chen then allegedly posted a photo of the girl's corpse and wrote: "My anger is coming." Netizens were furious at the comments and images posted by the two and their Facebook pages have since been shut down.



Facebook comment thread started by netizen surnamed Wang.

Wang said that she noticed that there were many likes below their posts and she believed this could mean that they supported their statements. She said that she is planning on pressing charges against the two original posters for threatening and endangering public safety (恐嚇危害安全罪), reported CNA.

Wang said that since she has become a public figure, such abusive language has been nonstop. She said that if the public wants to critique her, they should focus on her performance in the Legislative Yuan.

She said that although she firmly believes in freedom of speech, such a privilege cannot be unlimited. Wang said she is filing suit to let netizens know that "they should be held responsible for their words and deeds," reported CNA.

On March 28, 2016, a 4-year-old girl, nicknamed "Little Light Bulb" (小燈泡) was riding her bike just a few meters in front of her mother on a Taipei street, when Wang Ching-yu (王景玉), then 33, suddenly grabbed her behind and slashing her neck with a knife. Her mother tried to stop Wang, but he fended her off as he decapitated the little girl.



Bottom Facebook comment by netizen surnamed Chen.

In May of 2017, judges at the Shilin District Court determined that Wang suffered from schizophrenia and based on provisions of the United Nations he could not be sentenced to death. Dissatisfied with the court's decision, Wang and her husband Liu Ta-ching (劉大經) appealed the life sentence seeking the death penalty and the second trial is currently underway.

In 2019, Wang decided to run as a legislator on the platform of strengthening the death penalty and education reform. On Nov. 13, the NPP announced that she was on its list of 12 candidates for legislators-at-large.

Under Taiwan's Constitution, only candidates for legislator-at-large from parties that exceed 5 percent of the party-list votes are represented in Taiwan's legislature. Those at the top of the list have a higher chance of being selected by the proportional representation mechanism for the election of legislators from political parties.

According to NPP rules, legislator-at-large candidates are voted for online by party members, with those receiving a simple majority vote being officially approved. Wang placed third on the list and as the NPP received 7.7 percent of the national party votes on Saturday, it was allowed to allocate three legislators-at-large in the Legislative Yuan and she was given a spot in the governing body.