Taiwanese actor William Hsieh (front left 7) won the Best Actor in Asian Television Awards 2020 (CNA photo) Taiwanese actor William Hsieh (front left 7) won the Best Actor in Asian Television Awards 2020 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actor William Hsieh (謝祖武) picked up Best Actor at the Asian Television Awards 2020.

The 24th edition of the Asian Television Awards Gala took place in Manila from Friday (Jan. 10) to Sunday. Hsieh was in the TV opera, “First Love,” (初戀的情人) and took the prize for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He was the only Taiwan award winner, according to TVBS. When Hsieh ran up on to the stage to receive the award, he said, “I come from Taiwan” and won a huge round of applause and screams from the audience.

In Hsieh’s thank you speech, he stated that his father told him, “Life isn't magic and the road is long so keep working and never ever give up.’’ He ended with, “I am not better. I am just luckier.”

In the video posted by TVBS, the 51 year-old actor looks pretty much the same as when he was 30, which surprised the awards show host. When asked about the secret of his youthful appearance, Hsieh answered, "Keep working!”



William Hsieh won Best Actor at Asian Television Awards 2020. (Youtube video)