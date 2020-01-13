A man wearing traditional sandals called geta attends a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held... A man wearing traditional sandals called geta attends a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old pose for a selfie together following a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Toky... Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old pose for a selfie together following a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming of Age Day, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Three women dressed in kimonos stroll through Tokyo Disneyland after attending a Coming-of-Age ceremony at the amusement park in Urayasu, near Tokyo, ... Three women dressed in kimonos stroll through Tokyo Disneyland after attending a Coming-of-Age ceremony at the amusement park in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ushers wave their hands as women dressed in kimonos arrive for a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2... Ushers wave their hands as women dressed in kimonos arrive for a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old walk together following a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming ... Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old walk together following a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming of Age Day, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old walk together following a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming ... Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old walk together following a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming of Age Day, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Many dressed in Japanese kimono, a group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, arrive at a Coming o... Many dressed in Japanese kimono, a group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, arrive at a Coming of Age ceremony at Yokohama Arena on the national holiday in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, participate in a Coming of Age ceremony at Yokohama A... A group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, participate in a Coming of Age ceremony at Yokohama Arena on the national holiday in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Dressed in kimonos, a group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, take a selfie as they arrive at Y... Dressed in kimonos, a group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, take a selfie as they arrive at Yokohama Arena for a Coming of Age ceremony in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Mickey Mouse entertains attendees during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on ... Mickey Mouse entertains attendees during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A man pumps his fist while celebrating a Coming-of-Age ceremony with his friends at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He... A man pumps his fist while celebrating a Coming-of-Age ceremony with his friends at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old gather following a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming of Age ... Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old gather following a Coming of Age ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, on Coming of Age Day, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A group of women pauses for a selfie during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually ... A group of women pauses for a selfie during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is celebrating Coming of Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday to honor those who have turned 20 over the past year.

Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults.

Most of the men dress modestly in simple black suits, but many female participants wear flamboyant kimonos with matching purses and embellished hairstyles, making the holiday unique for spectators as well.

Tokyo Disneyland is among the most popular locations for the celebration, with hundreds of participants greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Some even get high-fives from them.

The ceremonies last less than an hour, but with the participants being part of the Selfie Generation, there are, of course, an overwhelming number of selfies taken afterward.