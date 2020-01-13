TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Green Party Taiwan (GPT) member Wang Hau-yu (王浩宇) announced his departure from the party on Saturday (Jan. 11) after the party failed to enter the legislature in the 2020 Taiwan legislative elections, casting a cloud over the party's uncertain future.

The GPT acquired 341,465 votes, or 2.41 percent, in the legislative elections on Saturday, thus the party will neither win a seat nor receive the subsidies the government provides to parties that surpass the 3 percent threshold. As a result, Wang, as a member of the GPT's central executive committee, took responsibility for the failure and quit the party.

Last year, the GPT split with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), its former coalition partner, and decided to join the elections independently. But while the party received the most votes in its history in this year's legislative contests, its overall vote share dropped from the previous 2.52 percent due to the higher number of competitors this time around.

In a Facebook video titled "What will you do if your party is dying?" published by Wang after he announced his departure, he declared that he was the one who had helped the party survive its trough by paying office rents and salaries, and he took credit for steering the party toward the "green" camp since 2018.

He explained that the rebranding of the GPT was risky but necessary because it was sinking into debt after leaving its coalition with the SDP. Since 2018, the party has positioned itself as a defender of Taiwan's sovereignty and supported the re-election of the President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

"However, in the final two days before the elections, when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) started spreading the message that polls showed the KMT might win half of the seats in the legislature, I knew many voters would cast their votes for the DPP rather than the GPT in the end," said Wang.

Wang ended the video by reiterating his faith in the future growth of the Green Party as long as it can insist on its new identity. He also pointed out that parties that avoid the Taiwan sovereignty issue, such as the Taiwan People's Party, will never go far in Taiwanese politics.