TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold continental air mass blasts into Taiwan, snow has been spotted falling on Taiwan's Xueshan and Hehuanshan this morning (Jan. 13), with the latter already seeing 10 centimeters.

Due to the effects of the continental air mass, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that temperatures will be at their coldest on Monday and Tuesday morning (Jan. 13 and 14), with lows dropping to between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius in northern and central Taiwan and possibly as low as 10 degrees in mountainous areas of Hsinchu and Miaoli. The CWB has issued a cold surge advisory for Miaoli and Hsinchu Counties.

Snow has already been reported on Xueshan's Sanliujiu Lodge and Hehuanshan, the first snows seen on Taiwan's mountains in 2020. Fans of the Facebook page Hehuanshan Shangxue Jidongtuan (合歡山賞雪機動團) have reported that 2 centimeters have accumulated on the road, while 10 centimeters have fallen on the slopes of Hehuanshan.

Ice has also formed on sections of road leading to Dabajian Mountain near Xueshan and the Wulin Pass near Hehuanshan, and officials have warned motorists to attach chains to their tires when driving in these areas. Meanwhile, at 7 a.m. this morning, graupel was spotted falling on Yushan, Taiwan's tallest peak.



Snow on Hehuanshan. (Hehuanshan Shangxue Jidongtuan Facebook photo)



Snow on Hehuanshan. (Hehuanshan Shangxue Jidongtuan Facebook photo)



Snow on Hehuanshan. (CWB photo)



Snow on Hehuanshan. (Zhong Heng Lu Kuang Facebook photo)



Snow on Hehuanshan. (Zhong Heng Lu Kuang Facebook photo)



Snow on Hehuanshan. (Hehuanshan Shangxue Jidongtuan Facebook photo)



Snow at Xueshan's Sanliujiu Lodge. (Shei-Pa National Park Climbing Forums Facebook photo)



Snow at Xueshan's Sanliujiu Lodge. (Shei-Pa National Park Climbing Forums Facebook photo)



Snow at Xueshan's Sanliujiu Lodge. (Shei-Pa National Park Climbing Forums Facebook photo)



Graupel on Yushan. (CWB photo)



Graupel on Yushan. (CWB photo)



Graupel on Yushan. (CWB photo)