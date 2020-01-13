TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) landslide victory in the 2020 elections, representatives from all over the world have delivered messages of congratulations to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate.

The island held its 15th presidential election and 10th legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 11). According to the final result from the Central Election Commission (CEC), Tsai and her running mate William Lai (賴清德) won the presidential race with a record-breaking 8,170,186 votes, or 57.13 percent, while their Kuomintang (KMT) opponents Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Simon Chang (張善政) received almost 3 million fewer votes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) told the media Sunday (Jan. 12) that officials from more than 60 countries had greeted Tsai by phone call and email, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. In a released statement, Pompeo congratulated Tsai on her well-deserved win and praised Taiwanese voters for demonstrating the spirit of democracy.

MOFA added that many of the countries had expressed the desire to continue friendly relations with Taiwan, including diplomatic allies Eswatini, Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Paraguay, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent.

International organizations, such as the European External Action Service (EEAS), the European Parliament (EP), the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), and the Central American Integration System (SICA), have also sent their best wishes via social media and email, reported Liberty Times.