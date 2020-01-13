Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz gloves the puck, against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Ja... Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz gloves the puck, against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Denver. Pittsburgh won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, right, becomes entangled with Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the third period of an... Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, right, becomes entangled with Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Denver. Pittsburgh won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) into the boards as the two battle for the puck d... Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) into the boards as the two battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Jared McCann (19) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) during the... Pittsburgh Penguins center Jared McCann (19) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) scores a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) as Penguins right wing Bryan Rus... Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) scores a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) as Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) and defenseman Marcus Pettersson, right, look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland, middle, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) and ... Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland, middle, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) and Coyotes center Christian Dvorak, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist, second from right, scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill, left, as Coyotes defen... Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist, second from right, scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill, left, as Coyotes defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and Jason Demers (55) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) makes a save on a shot as Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) gets out of the way of the shot dur... Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) makes a save on a shot as Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) gets out of the way of the shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Sunday.

Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust and Arizona's Taylor Hall each scored int he third round of the tiebreaker.

Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev scored in regulation for the Penguins, who swept a three-game Western road trip. Evgeny Malkin had two assists.

Tristan Jarry had 25 saves in his second victory over the Coyotes this season. He made 33 saves in a 2-0 win Dec.6.

Hall had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who had been shutout in its previous two games. Adin Hill made 30 saves in his third start of the season for Arizona, with both Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper out with injuries.

Stepan redirected a centering pass from Niklas Hjalmarsson to give the Coyotes a 3-2 lead with eight minutes remaining before Tanev scored on a shot from the slot with three minutes left to tied it.

McCann scored at 2:43 of the first period, 18 seconds into a 5-on-3 power play. McCann has three goals in his last four games.

Garland tied it at 1 with his 15th of the season with 5:37 left in the first period, the Coyotes’ first goal since Lawson Crouse scored in the final minute of third period in a 5-2 victory at Florida on Tuesday.

Hornqvist put the puck past Hill on a sharp angle from the right side on a power play for a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second period. He has five goals in his last eight games.

Hall countered from a similarly severe angle from left side midway through the period to tie it at 2.

NOTES: Penguins F Sidney Crosby (core muscle) did not dress Sunday after going through a full practice Saturday. He missed his 28th straight game after a Nov. 9 injury that required surgery. “We’re going to try to make decisions … that are in the best interest of Sid and the team,” coach Mike Sullivan said before the game. “That’s what we did.” Pittsburgh is 18-6-4 without Crosby. ... Hjalmarsson returned after missing the previous 43 games because of a fractured left fibula. ... The Penguins had two shots in the first period and 22 in the second. ... The Coyotes were shut out in their previous two games, 4-0 at Tampa Bay on Thursday and 3-0 at Carolina on Friday.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports