A reveler shows her false eyelashes during the "Bloco da Favorita" street party on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Co... A reveler shows her false eyelashes during the "Bloco da Favorita" street party on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Copacabana beach hosted the kick-off to the 50-day Countdown to Carnival with a concert and the "election" of King Momo to preside over festivities. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Women dance during the "Bloco da Favorita" street party on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Copacabana beach hosted th... Women dance during the "Bloco da Favorita" street party on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Copacabana beach hosted the kick-off to the 50-day Countdown to Carnival with a concert and the "election" of King Momo to preside over festivities. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Carnival King Momo, Djeferson Mendes da Silva, second from left, holds the key to the city at a ceremony marking the official start of Carnival on Cop... Carnival King Momo, Djeferson Mendes da Silva, second from left, holds the key to the city at a ceremony marking the official start of Carnival on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A reveler dances during the "Bloco da Favorita" street party on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Copacabana beach host... A reveler dances during the "Bloco da Favorita" street party on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Copacabana beach hosted the kick-off to the 50-day Countdown to Carnival with a concert and the "election" of King Momo to preside over festivities. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Police officers detain a man during clashes between police and party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, ... Police officers detain a man during clashes between police and party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Police officers and municipal guards dispersed attendees with gas bombs, and moments of tension were experienced in the deconcentration of the event, which brought together hundreds of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A woman is helped to walk by a man as they move away clashes between police and party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach,... A woman is helped to walk by a man as they move away clashes between police and party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Police officers and municipal guards dispersed attendees with gas bombs, and moments of tension were experienced in the deconcentration of the event, which brought together hundreds of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Police officers throw tear gas during clashes with party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sund... Police officers throw tear gas during clashes with party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Police officers and municipal guards dispersed attendees with gas bombs, and moments of tension were experienced in the deconcentration of the event, which brought together hundreds of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Police officers take position during clashes with party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunda... Police officers take position during clashes with party-goers after the official start of Carnival, on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Police officers and municipal guards dispersed attendees with gas bombs, and moments of tension were experienced in the deconcentration of the event, which brought together hundreds of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A massive celebration in Rio de Janeiro Sunday marking the start of the 50-day countdown to Brazil's world famous Carnival was marred by tear gas, tossed bottles and clashes between police and revelers in the city's Copacabana district.

As night fell on the party that drew hundreds of thousands of people, police and municipal guards sought to disperse crowds with people fleeing along the beach and waterfront. Guards chased a man, tackling and hitting him before handcuffing him. Some people threw bottles.

It was unclear how the disorder began.

“We were peacefully enjoying the carnival when police came throwing bombs," said Isaque Batista, a 22-year-old barber. “There was no previous tumult. The police arrived throwing (tear gas) bombs when there was no need for it.”

Authorities said security forces dispersed crowds after a group of municipal guards was attacked with glass bottles, stones and other objects. There was no report of how many people were detained. A municipal guard suffered minor injuries.

Military police had originally objected to holding the party in Copacabana as they weren't provided enough time to organize security for the event.