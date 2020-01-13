TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her 22nd triple-double, extending her NCAA record and leading No. 2 Oregon to a 71-64 win over No. 18 Arizona on Sunday.

The Ducks (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) had a rare lapse in poise during a loss to Arizona State on Friday night, allowing the Sun Devils to charge back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Oregon found itself in a similar position at McKale Center, building a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Ducks kept their composure when Arizona made a run by getting the ball inside or into the hands of Ionescu.

Aari McDonald scored 25 points for Arizona (12-3, 2-3), and Cate Reese had 13.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 94, OKLAHOMA STATE 48

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds, powering Baylor to another big win.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation. UConn had won 98 in a row at home until Thursday, when the Lady Bears won 74-58 in Hartford, Connecticut, to give the Huskies their worst home loss in 14 years.

Lauren Cox had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, and Te'a Cooper scored 16 points.

Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack both had 15 points for Oklahoma State (10-5, 1-2).

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 75, WAKE FOREST 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 20 points, helping Louisville to its eighth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a solid performance from Jazmine Jones, who scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Louisville scored 28 points off 18 Wake Forest turnovers while improving to 6-0 all-time against the Demon Deacons.

Ivana Raca had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 3-2), and Christina Morra had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

NO. 8 UCLA 65, COLORADO 62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds, and UCLA held on for the victory.

The Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Pac-12) led by 25 in the third quarter but sweated out the victory. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a contested 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

Japreece Dean and Charisma Osborne each added 13 points for UCLA.

Mya Hollingshed scored 17 points for the Buffaloes (13-3, 2-3), who have lost 15 consecutive games to top-10 teams.

NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE 78, NORTH CAROLINA 64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu had 20, leading Florida State to the victory.

Florida State used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 17 early in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles (15-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 57% for the game and made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Koenen hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 3-2).

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 65, FLORIDA 45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, and Kentucky pulled away for the victory.

Howard was 7 of 10 for 18 points in the second half. Chasity Patterson finished with a career-high 20 points for the Wildcats (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).

Kiara Smith had 16 points for the Gators (11-6, 2-2), but freshman Lavender Briggs was held to two points, ending her streak of double-figure games at 14. Florida had 25 turnovers.

NO. 15 DEPAUL 74, ST. JOHN’S 69

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and DePaul rallied for its sixth consecutive victory.

Deja Church added 15 points and 10 boards for the Blue Demons (15-2, 5-0 Big East), who trailed 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

Qadashah Hoppie topped St. John's (10-7, 3-3) with 20 points. Alissa Alston scored 19, and Leilani Correa added 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Red Storm shot 36% (23 of 64) from the floor.

NO. 17 MARYLAND 77, NO. 24 MICHIGAN 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, helping Maryland to the road win.

Ashley Owusu added 18 points and Diamond Miller scored 15 for the Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten), who also beat the Wolverines 70-55 on Dec. 28. T

Maryland turned 14 first-half Michigan turnovers into 10 points and led 37-21 at the break.

Naz Hillmon scored 15 points for Michigan (11-5, 2-3). Kayla Robbins had 11.

NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 68, TEXAS 63

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and West Virginia earned its ninth straight win.

Martin and Gondrezick combined to score 20 of 21 West Virginia points in the fourth quarter. West Virginia (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) went 13 for 19 from the line in the fourth after making 5 of 13 through the first three.

Sug Sutton scored 18 points for Texas (9-6, 1-2). Charli Collier had 11, and Joyner Holmes finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 80, NORTHERN IOWA 66

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 15 points for Missouri State on 7-of-10 shooting, and Alexa Willard finished with 12.

The Bears (14-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley) earned their fifth straight win.

Karli Rucker led Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) with 14 points. Abby Gerrits had 13.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 90, MISSOURI 73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, powering Arkansas to the win.

Alexis Tolefree scored 13 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference). Taylah Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Arkansas shot 56% (20 for 36) in the second half after shooting 32% (12 of 37) in the first.

Hayley Frank scored 19 points for the Tigers (4-13, 1-3), who had won seven straight in the series. Aijha Blackwell had 18.

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 73, GEORGIA 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 17 points, and balanced Tennessee earned its second straight victory.

The Lady Vols (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 52% (28 for 54) from the field. Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Tamari Key had 13 and Lou Brown finished with 12.

Georgia (10-7, 1-3) shot 39% (23 for 59) in its third consecutive loss. Maya Caldwell scored 13 points, and Gabby Connally had 11.

