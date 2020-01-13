TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her NCAA record-extending 22nd triple-double, helping No. 2 Oregon bounce back from its second loss of the season with a 71-64 win over No. 18 Arizona on Sunday.

The Ducks (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) had a rare lapse in poise during a loss to Arizona State on Friday night, allowing the Sun Devils to charge back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Oregon found itself in a similar position at McKale Center, building a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Ducks kept their composure when Arizona made a run by getting the ball inside or into the hands of Ionescu.

Ionescu had a three-point play after Arizona pulled within three, scored another late basket and hit two free throws with 20.7 seconds left. She has more triple-doubles than any player in NCAA history, man or woman.

Ruthy Hebard added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Oregon had a 36-18 advantage in the paint.

Arizona (12-3, 2-3) overcame a long scoring drought to end the second quarter to keep the Ducks within reach, pulling within 65-52 on Aari McDonald's 3-pointer with 1:23 left. The Wildcats couldn't finish it off, losing to their third straight to top-10 opponents after opening the season with 14 straight wins.

McDonald finished with 25 points.

Both teams were coming off tight losses.

Oregon was in control for three quarters Friday night at Arizona State, but looked like the inexperienced team as the Sun Devils stormed back in the fourth quarter for a 72-66 win.

Arizona took No. 3 Oregon State to the wire, losing 63-61 on a last-second shot by the Beavers.

The Wildcats kept Oregon close in the first quarter behind McDonald's 10 points and the Ducks' six turnovers.

Arizona took over the turnover trend in the second quarter and went scoreless over the final 4:50 as Oregon built a 35-26 halftime lead.

Satou Sabally and Hebard combined for 25 points and the Ducks scored more than half their points (18) in the paint.

Arizona and Oregon traded baskets in a hot-shooting third quarter — a combined 15 for 28 — and the Wildcats closed within 53-48 after the Ducks had four late turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon likely will not move up to No. 1 in next week's AP Top 25, but at least escaped a difficult two-game trip with a hard-fought win.

Arizona showed it can hang with the Pac-12's elite, but couldn't get over the hump in losses to No. 8 UCLA, Oregon State and Oregon.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts No. 5 Stanford on Thursday.

Arizona plays at Washington State on Friday.

