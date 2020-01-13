Atletico Madrid's Vitolo shoots the ball as Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tries to stop him during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real ... Atletico Madrid's Vitolo shoots the ball as Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tries to stop him during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Atletico Madrid's Saul looks on during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Ji... Atletico Madrid's Saul looks on during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Atletico Madrid's players and Real Madrid's players jump for the ball during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico... Atletico Madrid's players and Real Madrid's players jump for the ball during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid has beaten Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout to win the new-look Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid won Sunday's shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time.

Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Madrid.

Atlético’s Saul Ñíguez missed his first penalty and Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blocked the second attempt by Thomas Partey. Kieran Trippier converted for Atlético.

Madrid played the final five minutes of added time with 10 men after Federico Valverde was shown a direct red for fouling Álvaro Morata when he only had Courtois to beat.

Madrid also beat Atlético on penalties in the 2016 Champions League final.

