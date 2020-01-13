Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match ... Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has set the record for most English Premier League goals by an overseas player.

Aguero scored his 175th and 176th career EPL goals on Sunday for Man City at Aston Villa in his 255th league appearance.

That took the 31-year-old Argentine past the previous record of 175 in 258 games by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry.

Aguero's record is even more impressive given that he only moved to England at age 23 from Atletico Madrid.

When English players are included, Aguero is fifth in the all-time standings. The record is held by Alan Shearer with 260 for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle.

