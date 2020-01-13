Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in J... Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suárez will be sidelined for four months after having surgery on his injured right knee on Sunday.

The Spanish club made the announcement three days after Suárez played the complete 90 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup being held in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old Suárez is the club’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 191 goals in 270 matches. He has helped Barcelona win one Champions League, four Spanish league and four Copa del Rey titles.