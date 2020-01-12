All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119 15-2-9 12-6-2 10-4-3 Tampa Bay 44 27 13 4 58 161 127 14-7-2 13-6-2 16-2-0 Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145 11-5-6 13-10-0 7-5-1 Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148 14-8-2 9-8-3 7-6-1 Buffalo 45 19 19 7 45 131 146 13-6-3 6-13-4 7-9-1 Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148 8-11-4 11-9-3 5-9-2 Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154 11-7-3 5-15-4 6-7-4 Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170 8-14-1 4-16-2 5-9-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138 13-5-4 17-6-1 6-7-1 Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119 16-5-3 11-7-2 5-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111 14-5-3 13-7-1 8-4-1 Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123 15-8-0 12-8-2 4-8-1 Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137 14-3-4 9-13-2 8-2-3 Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124 12-9-2 10-7-6 7-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149 12-8-2 9-11-2 8-3-0 New Jersey 44 16 21 7 39 117 155 6-9-7 10-12-0 5-6-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124 16-4-3 13-6-4 10-2-1 Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107 15-6-2 11-9-2 9-4-2 Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134 11-7-3 14-8-2 7-8-1 Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139 10-9-2 14-8-2 7-4-3 Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145 10-8-4 10-8-3 6-5-0 Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146 11-4-4 9-14-2 4-8-1 Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150 11-11-3 9-9-3 5-7-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139 13-7-3 12-10-2 7-6-1 Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121 11-10-1 14-8-3 8-4-3 Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145 14-10-3 10-8-3 11-5-2 Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148 10-8-3 14-10-2 8-6-1 Vancouver 45 24 17 4 52 151 142 14-5-3 10-12-1 8-5-1 San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153 13-11-1 8-11-3 8-7-1 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146 11-10-1 7-15-3 7-11-1 Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143 11-9-3 6-14-2 5-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Columbus 3, Vegas 0

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.