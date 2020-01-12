NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119 Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138 Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111 Tampa Bay 44 27 13 4 58 161 127 Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123 Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145 Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137 Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124 Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148 N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149 Buffalo 45 19 19 7 45 131 146 Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148 New Jersey 44 16 21 7 39 117 155 Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154 Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124 Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107 Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134 Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139 Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121 Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145 Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148 Vancouver 45 24 17 4 52 151 142 Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139 Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145 Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146 Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150 San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146 Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Columbus 3, Vegas 0

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.