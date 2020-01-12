All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|46
|27
|8
|11
|65
|154
|119
|Tampa Bay
|44
|27
|13
|4
|58
|161
|127
|Toronto
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|162
|145
|Florida
|44
|23
|16
|5
|51
|158
|148
|Buffalo
|45
|19
|19
|7
|45
|131
|146
|Montreal
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|143
|148
|Ottawa
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|121
|154
|Detroit
|45
|12
|30
|3
|27
|99
|170
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|46
|30
|11
|5
|65
|164
|138
|Pittsburgh
|44
|27
|12
|5
|59
|150
|119
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|27
|12
|4
|58
|122
|111
|Carolina
|45
|27
|16
|2
|56
|150
|123
|Philadelphia
|45
|23
|16
|6
|52
|140
|137
|Columbus
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|121
|124
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|21
|19
|4
|46
|146
|149
|New Jersey
|44
|16
|21
|7
|39
|117
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|46
|29
|10
|7
|65
|148
|124
|Dallas
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|121
|107
|Colorado
|45
|25
|15
|5
|55
|162
|134
|Winnipeg
|45
|24
|17
|4
|52
|141
|139
|Nashville
|43
|20
|16
|7
|47
|149
|145
|Minnesota
|44
|20
|18
|6
|46
|134
|146
|Chicago
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|134
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|131
|139
|Arizona
|47
|25
|18
|4
|54
|133
|121
|Vegas
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|149
|145
|Edmonton
|47
|24
|18
|5
|53
|144
|148
|Vancouver
|45
|24
|17
|4
|52
|151
|142
|San Jose
|47
|21
|22
|4
|46
|126
|153
|Los Angeles
|47
|18
|25
|4
|40
|118
|146
|Anaheim
|45
|17
|23
|5
|39
|115
|143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Columbus 3, Vegas 0
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.