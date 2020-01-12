All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|39
|23
|9
|2
|5
|53
|108
|98
|Hershey
|39
|23
|11
|2
|3
|51
|109
|97
|Providence
|39
|21
|15
|1
|2
|45
|121
|103
|Springfield
|40
|21
|17
|2
|0
|44
|122
|112
|Charlotte
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|116
|99
|WB/Scranton
|39
|18
|15
|3
|3
|42
|102
|119
|Lehigh Valley
|38
|14
|19
|1
|4
|33
|86
|110
|Bridgeport
|40
|13
|22
|4
|1
|31
|86
|129
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|39
|22
|13
|2
|2
|48
|135
|118
|Rochester
|37
|21
|11
|2
|3
|47
|115
|96
|Belleville
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|141
|121
|Laval
|39
|20
|15
|3
|1
|44
|115
|114
|Toronto
|36
|20
|13
|2
|1
|43
|120
|115
|Syracuse
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|125
|129
|Cleveland
|37
|17
|17
|1
|2
|37
|103
|105
|Binghamton
|36
|15
|17
|4
|0
|34
|97
|116
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|39
|26
|7
|4
|2
|58
|129
|87
|Iowa
|39
|21
|13
|3
|2
|47
|119
|116
|Chicago
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|100
|113
|Rockford
|37
|18
|17
|1
|1
|38
|100
|111
|Grand Rapids
|40
|17
|19
|2
|2
|38
|114
|132
|Texas
|37
|16
|17
|2
|2
|36
|108
|121
|Manitoba
|40
|18
|22
|0
|0
|36
|109
|127
|San Antonio
|38
|13
|16
|5
|4
|35
|109
|120
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|35
|26
|8
|1
|0
|53
|134
|91
|Stockton
|34
|22
|7
|2
|3
|49
|135
|99
|Colorado
|34
|19
|11
|3
|1
|42
|112
|97
|Bakersfield
|35
|16
|14
|4
|1
|37
|108
|123
|Ontario
|38
|16
|18
|3
|1
|36
|96
|147
|San Diego
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|106
|103
|San Jose
|33
|12
|19
|0
|2
|26
|109
|121
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
Stockton 2, San Jose 0
Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2
Grand Rapids 6, Manitoba 2
Hershey 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 5, Rochester 4
Belleville 4, Utica 0
Lehigh Valley 2, Laval 0
Providence 5, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 3, Hartford 0
Chicago 4, San Antonio 2
Texas 5, Toronto 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 5, Iowa 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.