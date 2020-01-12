Second-division Spanish club Málaga has fired coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo after an intimate video involving him was released online.

Malaga said Sunday in a statement that “despite the tireless efforts by the club, it has been impossible to reach a friendly separation.”

Malaga said it had decided to let its manager go “considering the damage caused to the club’s image.”

The club had initially suspended him from duties on Tuesday.

Del Amo said he was the victim of “harassment” and “extortion" because of the video. The police have reportedly arrested one suspect for allegedly publishing the video online.

The 43-year-old Del Amo played as a midfielder for Real Madrid in the late 1990s.

Caretaker coach Sergi Pellicer will remain in charge while the club finds a permanent replacement.

Málaga is 16th in the 22-team second-division standings.

___

