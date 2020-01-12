VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya has set a new world record for 10 kilometers after winning a road race in Valencia, Spain, in 26 minutes, 24 seconds on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Kipruto, the world bronze medalist in 10k, lowered the world record mark by 14 seconds that had been set six weeks before by Joshua Cheptegei also in Valencia but on a different course.

Fellow Kenyan Benard Kimeli finished second in 27:12. Switzerland's Julien Wanders was third and set a European record of 27:13.