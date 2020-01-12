ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Daniel Yule led a strong home team challenge to be fastest in the first run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Switzerland had four of the top-5 best times in the morning at the storied Adelboden venue where it has not put a man on the podium in any World Cup race since 2008.

Yule, who was born in Switzerland to a British family, was 0.25 seconds ahead of Clément Noël of France.

Three more Swiss skiers were within a half-second of Yule — Ramon Zenhäusern, Tanguy Nef and Loic Meillard. Geneva-based Nef is a Dartmouth College student seeking a first podium result in the World Cup.

Yule’s first-run lead followed a wire-to-wire slalom victory in midweek at Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

No Swiss has won the Adelboden slalom since Marc Berthod in 2007. Berthod also won the classic giant slalom the next year.

The World Cup overall and slalom standings leader, Henrik Kristoffersen, was in eighth place with 0.67 to make up in the second run in the afternoon. Kristoffersen is a two-time winner at Adelboden.

