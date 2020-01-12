Chinese New Year is the most eagerly anticipated festival in Taiwan and a wonderful time to learn about traditional Chinese beliefs and values and experience local rituals and customs. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has a few recommendations on how you may enjoy and embrace a memorable Chinese New Year holiday in Taipei.

Lion Dance performance

On the first day of Chinese New Year, 25th of January, guests are welcome to join the opening ceremony in the porte-cochère of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei to watch the traditional and festive lion dance performance, accompanied with an amazing Drum Show and God of Fortune performance, to kick off the Lunar New Year on an auspicious note.

Dining at Ya Ge

Food plays an integral role in ethnic Chinese culture, especially during Chinese New Year. The one Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Ya Ge aims to provide diners an impeccable dining experience with carefully selected ingredients and heartwarming services. For Chinese New Year’s Eve, Chef de Cuisine Tse Man will spoil guests with a series of delicious and promising dishes such as Star Garoupa, Cripsy Chicken, festive Rice Cake as well as many other tempting items.

Festive Gift Selection at the Mandarin Cake Shop

The Mandarin Cake Shop has prepared a selection of festive treats for you to celebrate Chinese New Year full of blessings. The collection includes our signature Longan cake, traditional Walnut and Date Pastilles, Ponkan Earl Grey Jam, Chinese New Year Gift hamper (Priced from TWD 2,590) and an artistic cake featuring a dragon that symbolises potent and auspicious powers (7-inch cake priced at TWD 1,950).