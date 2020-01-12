TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police on Sunday (Jan. 12), issued a warrant for the arrest of a Taiwanese man suspected in the brutal murder and dismemberment of a Chinese-Malaysian woman, whose body was found in a mountainous area of northern Taiwan on Saturday (Jan. 11).

On Jan. 6, the Wanhua Precinct of the Taipei Police Department received a report that a 26-year-old Chinese-Malaysian woman surnamed Teng (鄧) who was working in catering in Taiwan, had gone missing. After police inspected Teng's unoccupied apartment in Taipei's Wanhua District, officers noticed the strong smell of turpentine emanating from a room rented by a 45-year-old neighbor surnamed Lin (林).

After police traced the suspect's movements, they found Teng's remains in a wooded area of the mountains of Keelung on Saturday. To their horror, they discovered that her body has been dismembered, wrapped in cotton quilts, and placed two cardboard boxes, reported UDN.



Photo of suspect. (Taipei Police Department, Wanhua Precinct photo)

At a press conference on Sunday, Wanhua Precinct police said that Lin is the prime suspect in the homicide case because he abandoned his belongings and apparently went into hiding, reported CNA. Officials said that Lin's bathroom had the strong smell of turpentime and insecticide.

Surveillance footage showed carry two cardboard boxes out of his room and place them in a rental car, which he drove to a mountainous area of Keelung. Police believe that Lin is hiding somewhere in New Taipei City, Taipei City, or Keelung and they are asking for assistance in bringing him to justice as soon as possible.

Officers announced that they have begun an investigation into the case and released photos of Lin, listing him as the prime suspect. Police are asking for any member of the public who had knowledge of the case to contact authorities immediately, either by dialing 110 or calling the investigation team at the Wanhua Police Station at (02)2311-7878.