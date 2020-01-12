St. Louis Blues' Jacob de la Rose, left, of Sweden, and New York Rangers' Brady Skjei reach for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey... St. Louis Blues' Jacob de la Rose, left, of Sweden, and New York Rangers' Brady Skjei reach for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, scores a goal against New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, during the second period of an N... St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz, left, scores a goal against New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

New York Rangers' Ryan Lindgren, right, passes the puck as he is pressured by St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Sweden, during the second period of... New York Rangers' Ryan Lindgren, right, passes the puck as he is pressured by St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, defends a shot from St. Louis Blues' Jacob de la Rose, of Sweden, during the second period of... New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, defends a shot from St. Louis Blues' Jacob de la Rose, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron celebrated his selection to the NHL All-Star Game by scoring in his fourth straight contest, helping the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14.

The Blues won their eighth straight home game, their longest such streak since winning 10 in a row from April 16-Oct. 12, 2013.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven on the road. The Rangers had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for his ninth win in the last 10 starts. He is tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for the most wins, with 22.

Perron was voted onto the Central Division all-star team by online fan vote. He was informed of the honor just hours before Saturday's game.

Perron blasted a one-timer past Henrik Lundqvist early in the second period for a 3-1 lead. It was his 20th goal of the season and his NHL-leading eighth game-winning goal.

New York jumped in front on Chytil's goal just 94 seconds into the game.

The Blues responded with three successive scores. Bortuzzo scored on a breakway after coming out of the penalty box. Dunn scored off a pass from Ivan Barbashev for a 2-1 lead with 1:19 left in the opening period.

St. Louis, Boston, Washington all have 65 points after play Saturday.

NOTES: St. Louis D Colton Parayko missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury..The . ... Rangers have earned at least one point in eight of their last 11 against St. Louis, dating to the start of the 2014-15 season. ... New York D Libor Hajek returned to the lineup after missing the last 16 games with a knee injury. ... NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky watched the game from the stands.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host New York Islanders on Monday.

Blues: Face Anaheim on Monday in the fourth game of a five-game homestand.

