Taiwanese cosplay candidate, Sunflower movement activist wins legislative seat

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/12 11:09
Lai Pin-yu in costume at rally. (Freddy Lim campaign office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Sunflower movement activist and avid cosplayer Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a hotly contested race for the in New Taipei City's 12th District on Saturday (Jan. 11).

Lai, 27, defeated her Kuomintang (KMT) opponent, former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Yong-ping (李永萍), by 2,780 votes with a final count of 84,393 votes to Lee's 81,613. Lai also vanquished five other opponents who were also vying for the seat.

When Lai was certain of her win, Lai at 8 p.m. on Saturday took to Facebook to write: " Hello friends, I am Lai Pinyu, lawmaker of New Taipei City's 12th District. Please give me your feedback over the next four years." In her post, Lai included a photo of herself dressed as Sailor Mars from the "Sailor Moon" Japanese manga series, gaining her 30,000 likes, 2,800 comments, and 2,200 shares within 12 hours.

Lai graduated with a bachelor's in law from National Taipei University in 2013. During her college career, she participated in many student movements, most notably being a member of the Black Island Youth Front who occupied the Legislative Yuan in 2014.

During the protest, Lai was arrested for chaining herself to other demonstrators to block traffic. Ironically, six years later, Lai has gone from a student activist staging a sit-in inside the Legislative Yuan, to taking a seat as a lawmaker.

Photo Lai posted after her victory was confirmed:
