TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) record-shattering landslide win with over 8 million votes, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) issued a terse statement in which it reiterated its standard rhetoric about offering the tattered "one country, two systems framework," adhering to the fictional "1992 Consensus," and expressing its opposition against "Taiwan independence," despite the fact that Taiwan has never been a part of Communist China.

After Tsai was declared with the victor in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday (Jan. 11) with a record number of 8,170,186 votes, or 57.36 percent, TAO's spokesman in China Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) issued a press release at 11 p.m. that evening in which he stated:

"Our political policy toward Taiwan is clear and consistent. We adhere to the basic principles of 'peaceful unification and one country, two systems' and 'one China.' We will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely oppose any plot or act of "Taiwan independence," and resolutely promote the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots."

Ma then struck a more conciliatory note in saying that the peaceful development of cross-strait relations is the right way to promote common development and benefit compatriots on both sides of the strait, and requires the joint efforts and promotion of compatriots on both sides. Ma then painted a utopian vision of a "united" Communist China based on the fictitious 1992 Consensus:

"We are willing to work with Taiwan compatriots to promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, enhance the process of peaceful reunification of the motherland, and jointly create a bright future for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on the basis of the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 consensus and opposing Taiwan independence."

Former Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Su Chi (蘇起) has admitted on multiple occasions that he introduced the concept of the "1992 consensus" in 2000, before the KMT administration handed over power to the Chen Shui-bian administration. The idea was to suggest that the governments of Taiwan and China could both entertain their own idea of what "One China" actually means.



Throughout the intervening years the term has become fossilized in the ideology underpinning the KMT's party platform as a symbolic expression of the KMT's historical ties to China, and been wielded as a political cudgel to attack the DPP. Subsequently, Beijing took a cue from the KMT's criticisms of the Chen administration and the DPP, and seized on the "consensus agreement of 1992," transforming it further into a mantra for China's own cross-strait policy, refashioning the slogan into a "prerequisite" that must be "honored" before meaningful cross-strait dialogue can be achieved.

When Tsai took office in 2016, she refused to recognize the "1992 Consensus," and only acknowledged that the 1992 Taiwan-China talks were a "historical fact." In response, China has been seeking to punish Taiwan by excluding it from international organizations, stealing away diplomatic allies, and intimidating government bodies and corporations, such as airlines, to de-list Taiwan as a country.

Tsai's resounding drubbing of China's preferred KMT candidate, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), was strong evidence that Beijing's strategy of punishing Taiwan for Tsai's stance on the "1992 Consensus" was a miserable failure. In addition, the harsh crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by Beijing's puppet government in Hong Kong last year erased what little support had existed among Taiwanese for the implementation of the "one country, two systems" framework in their country.