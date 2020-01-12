Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) brings the puck up the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ralei... Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) brings the puck up the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger David Perron and former teammate T.J. Oshie were voted by fans as two of the final representatives for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

After helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup last spring in his third stint with them, Perron is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 31-year-old Perron has 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star.

Perron is set to be one of four Blues players at All-Star Weekend, joining goaltender Jordan Binnington, reigning playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly and captain Alex Pietrangelo. The host team launched a significant social media campaign to help get Perron selected, and even Blues fan Jenna Fischer got in on it.

Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Washington Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Cup with Washington in 2018.

“We all know he wants to go,” Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom said of Oshie. “Especially it's his former hometown too, St. Louis. That would be something special for him.”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes were also voted in by fans. The league announced its final All-Stars on Saturday night.

Oshie joins fellow Capitals players Braden Holtby and John Carlson and coach Todd Reirden for the Metropolitan Division at All-Star Weekend. Captain Alex Ovechkin opted not to participate and will serve a one-game suspension.

Boston's David Pastrnak was voted captain for the Atlantic Division, Colorado's Nathan Mackinnon for the Central and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the Pacific. NHL All-Star Weekend is Jan. 24-25.

