HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 22 points, Christyn Williams had 21 and top-ranked UConn responded to its first loss of the season with a 91-51 rout of Houston on Saturday.

Crystal Dangerfield added 17 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 13 for UConn (13-1, 4-0 American Athletic). The Huskies lost to Baylor on Thursday night. They have gone 975 games over 27 years without losing twice in a row.

Dorian Branch scored 13 points for Houston (8-9, 1-2), which has lost three of its last four games.

The Huskies have never lost in the AAC and won their 106th straight regular-season conference game and 124th when tournament games are included.

NO. 22 SOUTH DAKOTA 77, OMAHA 44

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciarra Duffy had 16 points, six rebounds and a career-high 10 assists to help South Dakota beat Omaha.

The Coyotes (15-2, 4-0 Summit League) have won four in a row. Omaha is 6-11 ovverall and 1-3 in the Summit.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 77, PENN 55

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —Bella Alarie had 25 points and 11 rebounds in Princeton’s victory over Penn in the Ivy League opener for both teams.

Taylor Baur added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers (13-1). Kayla Padilla led the Quakers (10-2) with 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

