NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133 Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117 Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108 Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127 Carolina 44 26 16 2 54 148 123 Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145 Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136 Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148 Columbus 45 21 16 8 50 118 124 N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144 Buffalo 45 19 19 7 45 131 146 Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147 Ottawa 44 16 22 6 38 120 152 New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154 Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122 Dallas 44 26 14 4 56 120 105 Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134 Vegas 47 24 17 6 54 149 142 Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121 Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144 Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136 Vancouver 45 24 17 4 52 151 142 Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139 Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145 Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146 Chicago 45 19 20 6 44 130 148 San Jose 46 20 22 4 44 124 152 Los Angeles 46 18 24 4 40 118 144 Anaheim 44 17 22 5 39 113 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.