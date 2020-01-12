Manchester United's Marcus Rashford carries the ball back to the centre circle after he scored his sides first goal of the game during the English Lea... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford carries the ball back to the centre circle after he scored his sides first goal of the game during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City and at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over last-place Norwich in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Rashford opened the scoring after 27 minutes of a one-sided encounter with a volley at the far post, then added a penalty after Brandon Williams was brought down by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

There were further goals from Anthony Martial and the increasingly impressive 18-year-old, Mason Greenwood.

United, responding well after a midweek humbling by Manchester City in the English League Cup, should have won more convincingly at Old Trafford.

United moved into fifth place, staying five points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

The loss leaves the Canaries five points adrift at the bottom of the table, having played a game more than the sides immediately above them.

