Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burn... Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, fourth right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer... Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, fourth right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Chelsea's Reece James, left and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnle... Chelsea's Reece James, left and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Chelsea's Willian, right, and Burnley's Aaron Lennon battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley ... Chelsea's Willian, right, and Burnley's Aaron Lennon battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Chelsea's Ross Barkley rues a missed chance, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London... Chelsea's Ross Barkley rues a missed chance, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Tammy Abraham, during the English Premier Leagu... Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Tammy Abraham, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, on his way to score his team's third goal , during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bu... Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, on his way to score his team's third goal , during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge, in London, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first English Premier League goal to complete Chelsea's 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Hudson-Odoi, who tore his Achilles tendon when Burnley last visited Stamford Bridge in April, has been scrapping for top form ever since.

He slid in Chelsea's third goal four minutes into the second half fresh from netting in the FA Cup last weekend.

Chelsea already led thanks to Jorginho's penalty and Tammy Abraham's header in front before the break.

Chelsea remains in the fourth Champions League place, five points ahead of Manchester United.

Burnley is two points above the relegation zone.

