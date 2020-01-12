TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese human rights activist Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) said Saturday (Jan. 11) that incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would not have won the election if it had been held 400 days ago but that over the past year, Beijing's threats have pushed Taiwan further out of reach, giving her an edge as a sense of crisis intensified among younger generations.

Despite dissatisfaction with Tsai's performance among hardcore pro-independent voters as well as Taiwanese from across the political spectrum, they felt like they had no choice but to give Tsai, instead of her China-leaning Kuomintang rival Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), another four years to lead the country.

Han rose to prominence 400 days ago when he won the mayoral race in the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) stronghold of Kaohsiung against the backdrop of Tsai's poor approval rating.

However, Han's ambiguous foreign policy platform regarding China raised eyebrows among Taiwanese voters, and younger voters in particular, as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong turned violent, said Yang during an interview with Taiwan News.

In addition, Han has failed in many ways to honor his promises after winning the mayoral election in 2018, leaving the impression that he would eventually fail the country too, the media influencer commented.

"Taiwanese young people are anxious that the island country would one day be deprived of the freedom of expression and that they could be "disappeared" for holding a different opinion than Communist China's if they vote for the candidate who advocates China's "one country, two systems" system, he said.

"Many young people did not feel like voting for Tsai, but they eventually changed their mind with distaste or anger," added Yang.

Yang therefore does not think Tsai deserves to be reelected, but since she has won the race, he said she must not content herself with the landslide victory but keep her promise to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty by adopting a tough foreign policy and working with non-governmental organizations to double the country's humanitarian work, such as by opening the door to Hong Kong's refugees.

"My recommendation to Tsai is to listen to more of the opinions of different groups, draft a new policy to help Hong Kong's young refugees, and provide necessary assistance to Hong Kong businesses that are interested in relocating to Taiwan," he stated.

Yang also advises Tsai to invite the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, Uyghur activist Rebiya Kadeer, and other renowned human rights figures to take part in her inauguration ceremony in May of this year to deliver a message to the world that Taiwan upholds fundamental values and justice. He also recommends she to take a practical approach to promoting stronger ties with the U.S.