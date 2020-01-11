TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States Senator Marco Rubio congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her landslide victory Saturday (Jan. 11).

The incumbent received 8.17 million votes, the highest amount since direct presidential elections began in 1996, or more than 57 percent.

“Congratulations to President @iingwen for winning re-election in #Taiwan. Senator Rubio looks forward to strengthening the U.S.-Taiwan relations in years to come,” the prominent senator tweeted.

Cable station SETN described Rubio as one of the senators closely concerned with issues such as China and Taiwan.

The U.S. has been closely monitoring developments in Taiwan, especially amid threatening behavior by China and unrest in Hong Kong.

