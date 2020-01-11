NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133 13-4-4 17-6-1 6-6-1 Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117 15-2-9 11-6-2 10-4-3 Pittsburgh 44 27 12 5 59 150 119 16-5-3 11-7-2 5-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108 14-5-2 13-7-1 8-4-1 Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127 14-7-2 12-6-2 16-2-0 Carolina 44 26 16 2 54 148 123 14-8-0 12-8-2 4-8-1 Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145 11-5-6 13-10-0 7-5-1 Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136 14-2-4 9-13-2 8-2-3 Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148 14-8-2 9-8-3 7-6-1 Columbus 45 21 16 8 50 118 124 12-9-2 9-7-6 7-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144 12-8-2 9-10-2 8-3-0 Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140 13-5-3 6-13-4 7-9-1 Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147 8-11-4 10-9-3 4-9-2 Ottawa 44 16 22 6 38 120 152 11-7-2 5-15-4 6-7-3 New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154 6-9-7 9-12-0 4-6-2 Detroit 45 12 30 3 27 99 170 8-14-1 4-16-2 5-9-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122 15-4-3 13-6-4 10-2-1 Dallas 44 26 14 4 56 120 105 15-6-2 11-8-2 9-4-2 Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134 11-7-3 14-8-2 7-8-1 Vegas 47 24 17 6 54 149 142 14-9-3 10-8-3 11-5-2 Arizona 47 25 18 4 54 133 121 11-10-1 14-8-3 8-4-3 Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144 10-8-3 14-9-2 8-5-1 Calgary 46 24 17 5 53 127 136 12-7-3 12-10-2 6-6-1 Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139 10-9-2 14-8-2 7-4-3 Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139 14-5-3 9-12-1 8-5-1 Nashville 43 20 16 7 47 149 145 10-8-4 10-8-3 6-5-0 Minnesota 44 20 18 6 46 134 146 11-4-4 9-14-2 4-8-1 Chicago 45 19 20 6 44 130 148 10-11-3 9-9-3 5-7-2 San Jose 46 20 22 4 44 124 152 12-11-1 8-11-3 8-7-1 Los Angeles 46 18 24 4 40 118 144 11-10-1 7-14-3 7-11-1 Anaheim 44 17 22 5 39 113 139 11-9-3 6-13-2 5-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.