NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|45
|30
|10
|5
|65
|163
|133
|13-4-4
|17-6-1
|6-6-1
|Boston
|45
|26
|8
|11
|63
|151
|117
|15-2-9
|11-6-2
|10-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|44
|27
|12
|5
|59
|150
|119
|16-5-3
|11-7-2
|5-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|12
|3
|57
|120
|108
|14-5-2
|13-7-1
|8-4-1
|Tampa Bay
|43
|26
|13
|4
|56
|160
|127
|14-7-2
|12-6-2
|16-2-0
|Carolina
|44
|26
|16
|2
|54
|148
|123
|14-8-0
|12-8-2
|4-8-1
|Toronto
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|162
|145
|11-5-6
|13-10-0
|7-5-1
|Philadelphia
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|140
|136
|14-2-4
|9-13-2
|8-2-3
|Florida
|44
|23
|16
|5
|51
|158
|148
|14-8-2
|9-8-3
|7-6-1
|Columbus
|45
|21
|16
|8
|50
|118
|124
|12-9-2
|9-7-6
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|21
|18
|4
|46
|144
|144
|12-8-2
|9-10-2
|8-3-0
|Buffalo
|44
|19
|18
|7
|45
|128
|140
|13-5-3
|6-13-4
|7-9-1
|Montreal
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|141
|147
|8-11-4
|10-9-3
|4-9-2
|Ottawa
|44
|16
|22
|6
|38
|120
|152
|11-7-2
|5-15-4
|6-7-3
|New Jersey
|43
|15
|21
|7
|37
|112
|154
|6-9-7
|9-12-0
|4-6-2
|Detroit
|45
|12
|30
|3
|27
|99
|170
|8-14-1
|4-16-2
|5-9-0
|St. Louis
|45
|28
|10
|7
|63
|143
|122
|15-4-3
|13-6-4
|10-2-1
|Dallas
|44
|26
|14
|4
|56
|120
|105
|15-6-2
|11-8-2
|9-4-2
|Colorado
|45
|25
|15
|5
|55
|162
|134
|11-7-3
|14-8-2
|7-8-1
|Vegas
|47
|24
|17
|6
|54
|149
|142
|14-9-3
|10-8-3
|11-5-2
|Arizona
|47
|25
|18
|4
|54
|133
|121
|11-10-1
|14-8-3
|8-4-3
|Edmonton
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|141
|144
|10-8-3
|14-9-2
|8-5-1
|Calgary
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|127
|136
|12-7-3
|12-10-2
|6-6-1
|Winnipeg
|45
|24
|17
|4
|52
|141
|139
|10-9-2
|14-8-2
|7-4-3
|Vancouver
|44
|23
|17
|4
|50
|145
|139
|14-5-3
|9-12-1
|8-5-1
|Nashville
|43
|20
|16
|7
|47
|149
|145
|10-8-4
|10-8-3
|6-5-0
|Minnesota
|44
|20
|18
|6
|46
|134
|146
|11-4-4
|9-14-2
|4-8-1
|Chicago
|45
|19
|20
|6
|44
|130
|148
|10-11-3
|9-9-3
|5-7-2
|San Jose
|46
|20
|22
|4
|44
|124
|152
|12-11-1
|8-11-3
|8-7-1
|Los Angeles
|46
|18
|24
|4
|40
|118
|144
|11-10-1
|7-14-3
|7-11-1
|Anaheim
|44
|17
|22
|5
|39
|113
|139
|11-9-3
|6-13-2
|5-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 3, Arizona 0
Detroit 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3, OT
Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.