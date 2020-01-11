TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Saturday's election is a referendum on how Taiwanese people answer to China," said a former U.S. deputy national security adviser on the day of the island nation's presidential and legislative elections. "They do not believe the communist regime will peacefully coexist with a free society and the answer to 'one country, two systems' is, 'No.'"

Steve Yates, who offered advice to former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney from 2001 to 2005 and is now a commentator on FOX News, led a delegation of Washington-based media experts to Taiwan this week to gain insight into the country's vibrant and competitive democratic system. The team visited campaign headquarters and took part in the carnival-like Kuomintang (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign rallies between Wednesday (Jan. 8) and Friday (Jan. 10).

Speaking of his observations on the campaign rallies, Yates said the delegation was impressed with how colorful and entertaining they were. He also said popular participation in the election process was a measure of how Taiwanese people value their freedom and democracy.

Five hours into the vote counting on Jan. 11, incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won 57 percent with over 8 million votes. Yates said Tsai garnered more votes than the previous presidential election in 2016 and gained a competitive edge due to external factors.

Yates said Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) deserves credit for Tsai's landslide victory. First, there was Xi's speech at the beginning of 2019 warning Taiwan that unification is the goal and force is an option. Second, Hong Kong police's violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests the same year.

Yates recalled that Tsai previously won nearly 7 million votes and this year she added 1 million more. He told Taiwan News this reflects Taiwanese — especially the younger generation — doubt that China can peacefully co-exist with a free society. As Hong Kong's protests make manifestly clear there is no freedom and peace under the "one country, two systems" formula with Communist China.

Yates congratulated Tsai on her re-election and advised her to be bold, given her significant mandate. He hoped there would be more high-level communications or ministerial visits to Taiwan and Tsai's administration would continue to act as a responsible and reliable international partner, as it has done previously.