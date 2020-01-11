TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People's Party (TPP), founded by Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), has secured 11.2 percent of the legislative-at-large election votes, which will guarantee five seats at the Legislative Yuan.

The newly established party saw promising results in its first national election as it received close to 1.6 million votes, according to the Central Election Commission. After Saturday's (Jan. 11) poll, the TPP will become the third largest political party in Taiwan's legislature.

Delighted at the results, many supporters also expressed their excitement at the TPP headquarters.

The five legislator-at-large candidates to represent the TPP are: social activist-turned-Taipei City Labor Affairs Department Chief Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶), NSYSU Professor Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿), former Foxconn big data team leader Ann Kao (高虹安), entrepreneur Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠), as well as Ko's confidant Tsai Pi-ju (蔡壁如).

Ko arrived at campaign headquarters at 8:30 p.m. and voiced his gratitude to the party's campaign team and its supporters. He said that hopefully Taiwan can return to normal after the elections and that Taiwanese voters have demonstrated the spirit of democracy.

The mayor also urged Taiwanese to stop discriminating against their fellow citizens and said the TPP will fulfill its duty as the third largest party in Taiwan. Celebrating the triumph, Ko said Taiwanese people will be his main focus for the next four years.