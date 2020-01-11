Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in J... Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suárez will have surgery on Sunday for a right knee injury.

The Spanish club made the announcement on Saturday - two days after Suárez played the complete 90 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup being held in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona did not say how long it expects to be without its second-leading scorer after Lionel Messi, with Suarez scoring 14 goals for Barcelona this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports