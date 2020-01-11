President Tsai Ing-wen (second from left) with Vice President Chen Chien-jen (left), running mate William Lai (second from right), and Foreign Ministe... President Tsai Ing-wen (second from left) with Vice President Chen Chien-jen (left), running mate William Lai (second from right), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on China after her record election victory Saturday (Jan. 11) to engage in dialogue and abandon unacceptable conditions and threats of force.

Tsai received more than 8 million votes, the highest amount since direct presidential elections began in 1996, at more than 57 percent. Meanwhile, Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) received more than 5 million votes, at 38 percent.

In her address to her supporters, Tsai thanked voters for choosing “the path of reform and unity.” The significance of the election result was that when sovereignty and democracy were threatened, the people made their voices heard, the president said.

Tsai emphasized that during her second term, her administration would continue with its responsible, non-provocative attitude toward China and avoid serious conflict in the Taiwan Strait. “China has tried to force us to accept unacceptable conditions, so we have no choice but to strengthen our defense capabilities,” she said.

Both sides have a responsibility to work toward dialogue, and “neither side should deny the fact of the other’s existence,” Tsai said. She added the election had shown Taiwanese commitment to democratic values and a demand for respect of its national identity.

“We hope Taiwan will be given the chance to participate in international affairs,” as it is an indispensable member of the international community and willing to share responsibility for regional peace, Tsai also said.

Earlier, Han spoke in Kaohsiung thanking his voters for their support and hoping they would remain calm. The Kaohsiung mayor said he wanted to see Taiwanese standing together and called on the president to “make the people happy” during her second term.

Han promised he would go back to work in the city on Monday (Jan. 13). In Taipei, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and his entire leadership team tendered their resignation to take responsibility for the defeat.