TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent legislative candidate Freddy Lim (林昶佐) defeated rival Lin Yu-fang (林郁方) of the Kuomintang (KMT) in Taipei City's No. 5 constituency (Zhongzheng District and Wanhua District) during Saturday's (Jan. 11) legislative elections.

A founder and high-profile legislator of the New Power Party (NPP), Lim announced his decision to run as an independent in August after a dispute about the party's relationship with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Lim has since voiced his support for the DPP's presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The Zhongzheng and Wanhua districts are usually represented by KMT legislators. At 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Lim declared his win after his votes reached the 79,500 mark, compared to Lin's 73,709.

The difference in votes for the two candidates was tight throughout the counting of the ballots. This is the second time Lim has defeated Lin in the legislative elections, as the KMT candidate received only 6,571 less votes than the Independent Lim in the 2016 Taiwan elections, reported UDN.