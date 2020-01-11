TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP, 台灣基進) has secured a legislative election win over the Kuomintang's (KMT) Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) in Taichung City's No. 2 constituency.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 11), Yen told supporters he had lost. The son of notorious Taiwanese gangster Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) — who previously served as the Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator in Taichung — Yen and his family have ruled the city district for almost two decades.

Chen's election secures the first legislative seat for TSP, a newly founded party known for organizing the recall movements against Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who was in the running to be Taiwan's president. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and well-known movie directors such as Wu Nien-chen (吳念真) expressed their full support for Chen, in reversing the district's KMT domination, reported CNA.