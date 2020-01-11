  1. Home
Taiwan's legislative elections a close contest

While Tsai Ing-wen leads presidential count, legislative election more a close-run race

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/11 19:16
People follow the latest results of 2020 Taiwan general election.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Results for the legislative election on Saturday (Jan. 11) are pouring in and appear to reveal a number of tight races.

In Taipei City's No. 3 district, Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) led with 44,104 votes against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Enoch Wu (吳宜農); while the DPP's Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was ahead of the KMT's Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) by a mere 2,470 votes in No. 4 district.

In Taichung, the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) candidate Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) is challenging the current KMT legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), who comes from a political dynasty and has represented Taichung No. 2 district since 2013. Chen leads at the time of writing by around 3,325, with 62,172 votes cast so far.

Two former New Power Party (NPP) members, Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and Hung Tzu-yung (洪慈庸) have to win their own fights after joining the legislative election as independent candidates this time around. Lim led his main opponent, the KMT's Lin Yu-fang (林郁方), by 4,618 with 65,693 votes.

Meanwhile, Hung and KMT candidate Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) are running close, with just a few hundred votes difference between the two.

