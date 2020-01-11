  1. Home
DPP dominates all constituencies in Kaohsiung

Taiwan’s ruling party continues to extend lead in KMT presidential candidate's 'hometown'

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/11 19:02
Chiu Yi-ying of DPP declares win in Kaohisung. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung city mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) continues to trail the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) by a significant margin of votes.

Meanwhile, DPP legislative candidates are also leading in all eight of the city's constituencies. As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 11), Han had received little more than 2 million votes, 1 million less than Tsai.

DPP candidates, including Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) of Kaohsiung's No. 1 constituency, Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) of No. 2, Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) of No. 3, Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) of No. 6, Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) of No. 7, have all declared election wins. DPP candidates in Nos. 4, 5, and 8 constituencies also hold commanding leads over their KMT rivals.

The pan-green camp is expected to take all eight of Kaohsiung's legislative seats, according to media reports.
