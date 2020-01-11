  1. Home
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/11 17:53
A race car kicks up a trail of dust during stage two of the Dakar Rally between Al Wajh and Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ber...

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, against the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qas...

Strikers march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Rail workers, teachers, doctors, lawyers and others joi...

Smoke from wildfires shrouds a road near Moruya, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Thousands of people have fled their homes and helicopters have dro...

A shepherd walks with a flock of sheep in the snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Men sing folk songs, play bagpipes and dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during Epiphany celebrations in the mountain city of Kalofer, Bulg...

Men from Morocco and Bangladesh sit in an overcrowded wooden boat as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, ...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a dust cloud kicked up by a Dakar Rally race car in Saudi Arabia; a protest in Tehran against the U.S. airstrike which killed a top Iranian general in Iraq; and a shepherd tending to his flock in a snowy Afghan landscape.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020.

