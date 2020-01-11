TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s offshore islands were the first to reveal results of the 2020 Taiwan legislative elections, as Kuomintang (KMT) candidates Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) and Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生) declared wins in, respectively, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.

An hour after the ballot count for Saturday's (Jan. 11) elections, the two candidates announced at their campaign headquarters their widely expected victories. New Talk reported that this would nevertheless be seen as a positive for the KMT.

As Kinmen's first female legislator, Chen Yu-jen was involved in a "hand injury" controversy in December, during the KMT’s protest against the alleged internet army of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Chen claimed she had suffered hypoxia after her hand was trapped in the doorway outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) — which many Taiwanese doubted actually happened.

At the time of her declaration, Chen had secured a commanding lead of 16,887 votes against independent Chen Fu-hai's (陳福海) 8,647 votes from Kinmen residents. In Lienchiang, Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生) secured 2,938 votes compared to his principal rival, Tsao Erh-chung's (曹爾忠) 2,198 votes, according to media reports.

Situated between Taiwan and China, the two islands have long been known as strongholds for pan-blue supporters. Some residents of the counties identify themselves as more Chinese than Taiwanese due to their proximity to China.