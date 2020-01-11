UPDATE: Jan. 11, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three hours into the counting of votes in Saturday’s (Jan. 11) presidential elections, incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had expanded the distance separating her from Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to more than 1.4 million votes, according to media reports.

Tsai, running for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德) as her vice-presidential running mate, had received 4,601,555 votes, according to cable station TVBS.

Han, with ex-Premier Simon Chang (張善政) on the ticket, remained in a distant second place, with 3,182,938 votes. The only areas where he was leading were the counties of Miaoli, Hsinchu, Hualien, Taitung, Kinmen and Lienchiang, according to CNA.

The third candidate on the ballot, People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), with his running mate, former advertising executive Sandra Yu (余湘), had received 357,390 votes, TVBS reported.

The president was reportedly planning to hold an international news conference at 8 p.m., while at the various election campaign headquarters, candidates and party leaders were preparing to arrive and to address supporters and journalists, reports said.

Taiwan counts a total of more than 19 million eligible voters, 19,311,105 to be precise. The turnout fell gradually from more than 80 percent in 2000 to about 66 percent in 2016.

Of eligible voters, the largest group, 3.3 million, live in New Taipei City, followed by 2.29 million in Kaohsiung City, where Han has served as mayor for just over a year.

In 2016, Tsai won 56.12 percent with 6.89 million votes, KMT candidate Eric Liluan Chu (朱立倫) 31.04 percent and 3.8 million votes, and Soong 12.83 percent with 1.5 million.

Voters also went to the polls to select 113 members of the Legislative Yuan, including 34 from at-large lists presented by political parties and voted in according to proportional representation.

According to data from the Central Election Commission, four parties were still likely to be represented in the at-large segment, the DPP, the KMT, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je’s Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and the New Power Party (NPP), but Soong’s PFP was unlikely to reach the threshold of 5 percent.

