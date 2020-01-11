Madison Keys of the United States plays a shot during her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International te... Madison Keys of the United States plays a shot during her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her semifinal match against Madison Keys of the United States at the Brisbane International te... Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her semifinal match against Madison Keys of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Madison Keys of the United States reacts after winning her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, at the Brisbane ... Madison Keys of the United States reacts after winning her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after missing a shot during her semifinal match against Madison Keys of the United States at the Brisbane I... Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts after missing a shot during her semifinal match against Madison Keys of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Madison Keys of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, right, after their semifinal match at the Brisbane I... Madison Keys of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, right, after their semifinal match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Madison Keys of the United States waves to the crowd after winning her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, at t... Madison Keys of the United States waves to the crowd after winning her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday.

The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Keys will play Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka or defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon's final.

