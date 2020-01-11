  1. Home
Terminal cancer voter passes away on Taiwan's Election Day

Life warrior who inspired many to vote in Taiwan's 2020 elections will not witness final results

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/11 13:58
Terminal cancer patient reminds everyone to vote. (MimI Liu Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The terminally ill cancer patient who had hoped to live long enough to vote in Taiwan's elections passed away on the morning of Election Day ( (Jan. 11).

This Leukemia patient filmed a video on Wednesday (Jan. 8) after he was told by the doctor that he had only a few days to live, as a blood test showed cancer cells had spread to 96 percent of his body. In the video, he said wished to live long enough to cast his vote in the election and urged everyone to go out and vote on Saturday.

However, a relative of the patient on Saturday posted on the online message board PTT saying the patient had died from the disease on the morning of Election Day. The relative expressed hope that the video could encourage more people to show up at the polls and cast their vote, reported ETtoday.

Many netizens commented "R.I.P." to the news, praising the courage of this life warrior and promising that they would vote for him.
